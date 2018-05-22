SCAA awards young artists with scholarships

By Perry Smith

51 mins ago

The SCAA awarded several young local artists with scholarships Monday, the organization announced.

“The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) presented scholarship awards to three outstanding high school graduating seniors who are majoring in art in our community, totaling $2,250,” said Cathy King, scholarship chair for the SCAA.

The first place of $1,000 was presented to Paulina Gruzdev from West Ranch High School. She’s been accepted at Cal Arts and Laguna Art College. She is interested in filmmaking, illustration and graphic design. She loves film, watercolor and colored pencil.

The second place award of $750 was presented to Anna Park from West Ranch High School. She will attend UCLA. She is interested in album design. She loves charcoal and mixed media.

The third place award of $500 was presented to Sophie McMurphy, who attends Golden Valley High School. She will enroll in College of the Canyons in August 2018. She loves impressionistic art, pen and watercolor.

“We are very proud to honor these three outstanding student artists who will also enjoy a free membership for a year with SCAA as part of their prizes,” said Zony Gordan, president of the SCAA. “They are great role models for young Santa Claritans to pursue their creative dreams.”

The scholarship awards are made available to all high school senior art students in Santa Clarita each year.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association was founded in 1989 by a group of local artists who had a desire to share their expertise, knowledge, and enthusiasm for art. SCAA has a broad range of talent from professional to novice. Members provide the ability to encourage, assist, develop, and exchange ideas and information in building on artistic skills.

The SCAA mission is to promote art in the Santa Clarita Valley by “Making Visual Art visible.” The Community Outreach programs help with this endeavor, and are always educational, child friendly and free to the general public.

