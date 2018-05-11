SCCS hoops players lead All-Heritage League list

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Finishing the season undefeated in Heritage League play and winning the CIF Division 5 boys basketball state title, Santa Clarita Christian School boasted three of their five starters, Jordan Starr, Caleb Lowery and Noah Veluzat, on the All-Heritage League First Team.

Starr led the team with 12.3 points per game, while Veluzat was a close second with 10.5 and Lowery dominated the low-post with 8.6 ppg and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Tyler Lee of Trinity Classical Academy also made the first team, averaging 13.9 ppg to go with 8.1 rpg for the Knights.

SCCS starter Justin Collins along with Trinity’s Hobbs Christopher made the second team.

For the girls, the Cardinals’ and Knights’ performances this season landed four girls on the first and second teams. Hannah Caddow of Trinity and Aaronya Crosswhite of SCCS made the first team, while Trinity Towns of Trinity and Chloe Lehman of SCCS were named to the second team.

For boys soccer, Cardinals goalie Travis Bannerman and Braeden Brentsen, who scored four goals and three assists on the year, made the first team. Trinity’s Ben Wexler joined the duo on the first team as well.

TJ Evans and Caspian Brenner of SCCS made it on the second team along with the Knights duo of Nolan Kulp and Andrew Dever.

The Knights also took home the Sportsmanship Award.

In girls soccer, the Cardinals finished second in the Heritage league and made it all the way to the CIF-SS Division 7 Final Four behind leading scorer Sydney Boswell, who ended with 34 goals and 15 assists, Kalona Marr’s 13 goals and eight assists and leading assist getter Ellyanna Edwards, who finished with 24 assists and 18 goals. All of were all named to the first team.

Emma Hild and Jenna Halas of Santa Clarita Valley International along with Trinity’s Lydia Cuomo also were first team selections.

Julia Phillips and Kelly Gale of SCCS, Avery Bowen and Sarah Simpson of SCVi and

Aleah Fontenette and Mary MacAdam of Trinity rounded out the second team.