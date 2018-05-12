SCV athletes punch tickets to finals at CIF-SS prelims

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Foothill League distance runners dominated the track at the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 track and field prelims at Moorpark High School on Saturday with eight different runners qualifying for the CIF-SS finals.

Mariah Castillo clocked the top time in the girls 1600 meter race at four minutes, 55.08 seconds, with West Ranch’s Sophia Hoelzel following with a fifth-place time of 5:03.93.

Castillo had the second-best time in the 3200 at 10:41.41. Her teammate Jacqueline Cascione logged 10:59.70 for an eighth-place finish.

Three Foothill League runners punched a ticket to the finals in the boys 3200, starting with West Ranch’s Isaiah Seidman, who recorded the race’s top time of 9:22.87. Ethan Danforth of Canyon finished immediately after him (9:26.88) and Evan Bates of West Ranch had a fifth-ranked time of 9:32.15.

Three more boys qualified in the 1600. The Wildcats’ Timothy Sterkel and Evan Bates clocked 4:16.58 and 4:18.58, respectively and Hart’s Jeremiah Rasmussen logged 4:18.82.

Below is a complete list of SCV track and field athletes who qualified for the CIF-SS finals, which will be held at El Camino College on May 19.

Division 1

Boys 400: JaCore Johnson, Valencia, 48.28

Boys 800: Kai Wingo, Valencia, 1:54.30

Boys 3200: Britain Reynolds, Valencia, 9:08.28

Boys 4×400 relay: Valencia, Tanner Berney, Kai Wingo, Joshua Wilcox, JaCore Johnson, 3:18.83

Girls 100: Jaliyah Berkley, Valencia, 12.45

Division 2

Girls 100 hurdles: Abbey Bryant, Saugus, 14.53; Kendall De La Vega, Hart, 15.97

Boys 400: Troy Chairez, Canyon, 50.09

Girls 800: Angelee Berganio, Canyon, 2:18.80

Boys 800: Antonio Abrego, Golden Valley, 1:56.79

Girls 300 hurdles: Abbey Bryant, Saugus, 44.74; Kendall De La Vega, Hart, 46.99

Boys 300 hurdles: Mya Davis, West Ranch, 39.29

Girls 200: Yleana Lopez, Golden Valley, 24.81

Girls 4×400 relay: West Ranch, London Lewis, Jennah Sesay, Hailey Hunt, Shelbi Schauble, 3:56.65; Canyon Angelee Berganio, Sofia Sweetman, Lonyaa Merriweather, Justus Ramos, 4:02.00

Boys 4×400 relay: Golden Valley, Antonio Abrego, Khalil Woodard, Tyler Walker, Malik Samuel, 3:23.50

Girls pole vault: Emma Rudolph, Golden Valley, 10-8.00; Amber Racina, West Ranch, 10-08.00

Boys pole vault: Christian Valles, Canyon, 14-02.00

Girls triple jump: Shelbi Schauble, West Ranch, 36-06

Boys high jump: Tyler Cash, Canyon, 6-02.00

Girls shot put: Natalie Ramirez, West Ranch, 45-00.25; Shyann Franklin, Golden Valley, 42-05.50

Boys shot put: Danny Bryant, West Ranch, 57-05.25; Donovan Kienan, Golden Valley, 49-06.50

Girls discus: Gabby Sanchez, Canyon, 144-03 (new Canyon record); Natalie Ramirez, West Ranch, 144-01; Shyann Franklin, 124-08

Boys discus: Danny Bryant, West Ranch, 172-09; CJ McMullen, Hart, 157-06

Division 4

Boys 200: Solomon Strader, Trinity, 22.04

Boys 400: Solomon Strader, Trinity, 48.18