Sentencing for former Valencia baseball coach delayed a half year

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The sentencing of former Valencia High School varsity baseball coach Jared Snyder that was scheduled to be handed down Wednesday has, instead, been put off for another half-year.

Snyder, who pleaded guilty in November 2016 to one felony county of grand theft, has been waiting to be sentenced for a year and a half.

Now, it’ll be two full years since the former baseball coach charged initially with embezzlement entered his plea.

“Snyder’s sentencing was continued to Nov. 14, 2018,” said Paul Eakes, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Wednesday.

“Jared Scott Snyder pleaded guilty on Nov. 10, 2016, to one felony count of grand theft,” said Jane Robison, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“As part of his plea before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Stephen Marcus, he agreed to complete 300 hours of community service and to pay the $14,129 in restitution to the Valencia High School before he is sentenced on May 9, 2018,” a DA spokeswoman told The Signal in November 2016.

Synder’s plea was a negotiated settlement.

The former baseball coach was placed on administrative leave in March 2014 by the William S. Hart Union High School District after questions arose about fundraising. He resigned in December 2014.

Snyder was charged with misappropriation of public funds in January 2015 and ordered to stand trial.

On Jan. 21, 2015 he pleaded not guilty to a seven-count felony complaint alleging misappropriation of public funds by a public officer, embezzlement by a public officer and grand theft by embezzlement.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter

@jamesarthurholt