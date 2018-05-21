Sentencing postponed for woman charged in gang slaying

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Newhall woman initially charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Ivan Solis last summer but who later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of being an accessory after the fact saw her day of sentencing put off for a couple months.

Jacqueline Arreola, 25, of Newhall, appeared in San Fernando Superior Court on Monday for sentencing, but was told instead that her sentencing would be continued on July 10, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Monday.

She and Nicholas Colletta were each charged with Solis’ murder in a felony complaint filed with Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 14, 2017.

Earlier this year, however, Arreola pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of being an accessory after the fact and admitted the shooting was done for the benefit of a gang.

Last month, at a preliminary hearing, she testified she saw Colletta, pull out a “gray” gun and shoot Solis at Begonias Lane Park on July 11, 2017.

At the close of the prelim, Judge Hayden Zacky ruled Colletta should stand trial for murder while Arreola was to be sentenced on the accessory charge.

Ivan Solis was shot as the result of a confrontation between members of rival gangs, according to testimony from Arreola told the court last month.

Arreola was made a member of the Brown Familia gang in summer 2015, she told the court.

She started dating Colletta, who’s also a Brown Familia gang member, about five or six weeks prior to the shooting, she said. Her nickname was “Clowdy”; his was “Sicko.”

Prosecutors allege in their felony complaint that Solis had been shot for “the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with, a criminal street gang.”

Solis died of multiple gunshot wounds as the result of a homicide, Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner told The Signal in March.

Solis had been shot seven times: twice in the head, twice in the upper torso, twice in the lower torso and once in the right forearm, according to the coroner’s report.

The paths of both bullets through the victim’s head were described by the coroner as back to front and left to right.

