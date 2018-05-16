Suspected purse-snatcher arrested at gunpoint in Canyon Country

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A purse-snatcher who was chased by witnesses through the parking lot of a strip mall in Canyon Country was arrested at gunpoint a short time later by local sheriff’s deputies.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man grabbed the purse of a woman walking to her car near the Dollar Tree store on Soledad Canyon Road near Whites Canyon Road, Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

“This was a strong-arm robbery,” Bauer said, describing the purse-snatching. A strong-arm robbery means no weapons were involved.

“The suspect ran off and several people followed him,” Bauer said. “And then we tracked him down behind a 7-Eleven.”

There was no report that the victimized woman was hurt in the incident.

Deputies brought the suspect to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway for booking.

