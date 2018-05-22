Teen photographing school kids, prompts sheriff’s response, parental concern

By Jim Holt

3 mins ago

A former student of Valencia Valley Elementary School seen taking pictures of school kids on campus Monday prompted a response by local sheriff’s deputies and cautionary memos sent to parents by the principal.

Deputies, uniformed and plain clothes, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station went to the school on Carrizo Drive, in Valencia, Tuesday morning in response to concerns expressed by parents and staffers at the school.

“This is a kid hanging around the school after hours taking pictures of buildings and kids,” Paul Cordeiro, superintendent of the Newhall School District, told The Signal Tuesday.

“It was suspicious enough to cause concern,” he said, noting authorities know who the teen “high school-age” boy is taking the pictures.

“There is no threat,” Cordeiro said. “But, we are doing our due diligence and we have followed through the sheriff’s department.”

“We’re assuring parents that law enforcement is going to be around,” he said.

Concerns among parents peaked on Monday when some of them spotted the teen’s suspicious behavior, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

The mother of one student at Valencia Valley told The Signal she wanted to know why no description of the suspect was given to parents.

The school’s principal issued an email to parents Monday reporting concern about the photographer and issued a follow up email Tuesday morning notifying them about sheriff’s presence on campus.

