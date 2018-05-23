Transient accused of smashing vehicles, apartments, with metal pipe

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A transient on probation for burglary startled Castaic residents early Tuesday morning when she allegedly smashed the windows of parked cars and at least two apartments with a metal pipe.

The alleged pipe-wielding woman jolted residents from their sleep when they suddenly heard the sound of breaking glass at 5 a.m. on the 27500 block of Violin Canyon Road.

Deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station immediately responded to the call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal.

“The victims heard the sound of glass being smashed outside their apartments,” Miller said.

“One victim awoke to the sound of breaking glass while he was sleeping, another victim was headed to his vehicle to leave for work,” she said.

Responding deputies found two damaged vehicles– one with a shattered windshield, the other with damaged tail lights

They also encountered two men, identified as victims in the incident, who had detained the suspect.

“The suspect had allegedly damaged two apartment windows and two vehicles with a metal pipe,” Miller said, identifying the suspect as being “on active probation for burglary.”

Crystal Kay Wilson, 30, was arrested on suspicion of defacing property, a felony.

Her bail was set at $20,000.

