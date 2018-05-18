Truck leaks 50 gallons of gasoline in Castaic

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A red semi truck leaked about 50 gallons of gasoline onto the slow lane of the northbound Interstate 5 near Hasley Canyon Road on Friday, prompting a response by Hazmat and public works officials.

The big rig was reported leaking fuel shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

“It was a spill of 50 gallons spread over a mile,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

Other motorists contacting the California Highway Patrol about the spill described it as covering an area of at least 1,500 feet on the slow lane and right shoulder of the Northbound I-5.

The same affected area, described as 300 yards, was reported by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Hazardous Materials Spill Report.

Workers with the Los Angeles Department of Public Works were dispatched to the site, the Fire Department spokesman said.

