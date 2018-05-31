Valencia football’s Mykael Wright commits to Oregon
Vikings receiver, Mykael Wright (2), gets vertical to catch a pass before running it in for a touchdown against Great Oak High School in a playoff game in Valencia, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
By Haley Sawyer
Valencia cornerback and wide receiver Mykael Wright announced his commitment to the University of Oregon via Twitter on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Wright drew offers from 16 NCAA Division 1 football programs, according to 247sports.com. In his latest season with the Vikings, he hauled in 55 passes for 1,317 yards and 18 touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 341 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.

The rising senior’s Valencia teammate Jayvaun Wilson also committed to Oregon on April 21.

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

