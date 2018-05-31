Valencia football’s Mykael Wright commits to Oregon

By Haley Sawyer

2 mins ago

Valencia cornerback and wide receiver Mykael Wright announced his commitment to the University of Oregon via Twitter on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Wright drew offers from 16 NCAA Division 1 football programs, according to 247sports.com. In his latest season with the Vikings, he hauled in 55 passes for 1,317 yards and 18 touchdowns. He rushed for an additional 341 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.

The rising senior’s Valencia teammate Jayvaun Wilson also committed to Oregon on April 21.

