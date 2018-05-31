Valencia’s Mykael Wright joins teammate as latest Oregon commit

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

Valencia football teammates Jayvaun Wilson and Mykael Wright are pretty close friends, but when Wright announced his commitment to the University of Oregon on Thursday, Wilson was slightly surprised.

“He always told me, he was like ‘I don’t know about Oregon,’ but he always told me Oregon was his dream school at the same time,” Wilson said. “I believed him and I didn’t believe him. So I just let him do him.”

Wright, a cornerback and wide receiver, announced his commitment to Oregon at 3 p.m. via Twitter. He garnered offers from 16 different NCAA Division 1 schools, according to 247sports.com.

“First off I would like to thank my parents for everything that they have done for me to be able to make the decision that I am making today,” Wright said via Twitter.

“I would like to thank all of my coaches that have helped me succeed and (accomplish) my goals. I would also like to thank every university that showed interest in me.”

The rising senior accompanies Wilson as the second Valencia player to join the Ducks’ 2019 class. Wilson announced his commitment on April 21 at Oregon’s spring game – which Wright was also in attendance for.

In his junior campaign with the Vikings, Wright, who was not available for interview, hauled in 55 passes for 1,317 yards and 18 touchdowns according to MaxPreps.com. He rushed for an additional 341 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries to help Valencia reach the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 championship game.

Wilson, a running back and safety, has provided healthy competition, logging 724 yards and 19 touchdowns on 724 carries on the ground. Defensively, he had six tackles for a loss.

It’s a trend Wilson hopes to continue into their college careers.

“Our goal is to let people know that we want to be a dynamic duo,” Wilson said. “A lot of teams know us and every time we come out with a team, we’re the main guys people are looking for.

“We just want to get ourselves out there and do what we love to do. And we want to do that to the best of our abilities and make history at Valencia.”