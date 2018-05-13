Victims Identified in Saturday night fatal crash

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Both adults killed in a fatal crash on Saturday night have been identified, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Man Jae Hong, 76, and Kang Duk Hong, 72, of Santa Clarita died after their car struck a tree near the Valencia Boulevard offramp on the northbound lanes of the 5 freeway, according to officials.

Both were declared dead on scene by first responders after the crash was reported around 6:11 p.m..