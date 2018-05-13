Victims Identified in Saturday night fatal crash
CHP Officers work to investigate a fatal accident on the Valencia offramp of the Northbound 5 Freeway that took the lives of two motorists Saturday Night. Cory Rubin/The Signal
By Skylar Barti
Both adults killed in a fatal crash on Saturday night have been identified, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Man Jae Hong, 76, and Kang Duk Hong, 72, of Santa Clarita died after their car struck a tree near the Valencia Boulevard offramp on the northbound lanes of the 5 freeway, according to officials.

Both were declared dead on scene by first responders after the crash was reported around 6:11 p.m..

