Vikes doubles-team falls in Round of 32, Kua gets bye

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

In the CIF-Southern Section Boys Tennis Round of 32 held at Whittier Narrows Tennis Center in South El Monte on Thursday, doubles-team Jackson Boxall and Stephen Thay of Valencia battled with Alex Ko and Tyler Tseng of San Marino High.

Falling to them in straight sets, 2-6 and 4-6, the Foothill League doubles champions Boxall and Thay admitted that they came into the game a little overconfident.

“We started playing the match and I could tell that what set us apart from winning the match and losing is that we were a little too overconfident in our ability,” Thay said.

The Vikings duo, who won the Foothill League doubles title for the second straight season, are the only doubles team from the Santa Clarita Valley to move through to the Round of 32.

Dustin Kua of Trinity was the lone singles representative from the Santa Clarita Valley and received a bye today due to his Universal Tennis Rating.

Kua moves on to the Round of 16 which will be played tomorrow at Seal Beach Tennis Center in Seal Beach. Check-in is at 10:30 a.m.