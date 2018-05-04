WiSH, business leaders inspire young businesswomen in community

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Three prominent local leaders spoke at Tuesday’s “Women and Girls in Business…Inspiration for the Future” forum, an inaugural event for the Santa Clarita Valley and College of the Canyons.

Dianne Van Hook, Jeanna Crawford and Kristen Hedstrom spoke on the rise of young businesswomen in the area in the University Center at College of the Canyons on behalf of the WiSH Education Foundation, which funds educational programs for students in the William S. Hart Union School District when tax dollars cannot.

“With the number of women studying business at our institutions, it’s clear that our girls need mentors to help guide them in the world of business,” WiSH executive director Amy Daniels said. “For the inaugural event, WiSH wanted women who inspire their peers in different ways to speak.”

The idea for the forum was inspired by a women in business club on the campus of Hart High School.

“The story of each speaker is unique, and their paths to the top are very different from each other,” Daniels said. “Each of these women are intelligent, interesting and remarkable in their respective fields.”