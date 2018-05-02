Woman accused of stabbing girlfriend to death gets preliminary hearing date

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A preliminary hearing date has been set for a woman accused of having stabbed her girlfriend, to death more than a year ago.

Pamela Michelle Walker, 34, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court to set a date for her preliminary hearing. That date is now May 31.

Walker is charged with murder in the death of Christine Diane McQueen.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors will present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond; the judge can then decide if the case should go to trial.

Walker, who is unemployed, was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on April 8, 2017, after deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station found 46-year-old McQueen dead.

Responding deputies grabbed a battering ram and smashed their way into a residence on the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa.

What they found inside was the Mcqueen’s body.

Walker was placed in custody at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, with bail set at $1 million.

