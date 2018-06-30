30th annual Castaic Lake sprint triathlon

By Haley Sawyer

The 30th annual Castaic Lake Sprint Triathlon will be held on Saturday at Lake Castaic Park, with proceeds benefiting Canyon cross country.

The adult race begins at 8 a.m., with the first wave consisting of men 40 and under. The second wave of men 40 and over will be at 8:10 a.m. and the third wave of women and teams will be at 8:20 a.m. Teams can consist of two to three people, with each participant finishing one leg of the race.

“Most of the people that do it are returners,” said Paul Broneer, an organizer of the event. “They love it and they come back every year.”

Competitors will complete a 400-meter swim at the lower Castaic Lake beach at Paradise Cove. From there, they’ll run less than 100 yards on the beach before beginning a 10-mile bike ride. Following the bike ride will be a three-mile run on park paths.

It’s a shorter course than most triathlons, which makes the Castaic Lake Sprint Triathlon ideal for beginners.

“The benefit is you get a lake swim and it goes straight across this lagoon, so a lot (of other) ones, they have to go out and around things and it gets jammed up,” Broneer said. “This is pretty wide open. It’s pretty safe.”

There will be a separate kids triathlon at 7 a.m., which is comprised of a 100-meter swim, a three-mile bike ride and a one-mile run. Kids age six to 12 are eligible, and parents or siblings may accompany their athlete throughout the race on bike or while running.

Awards will be given in 17 different age divisions.

There is a pre-registration cost of $80 for individuals and $100 for teams. Race day registration is $90 for individuals and $110 for teams. Entrance fee for the kids triathlon is $40.

A second triathlon will be held later this summer on Saturday, August 11th at the same location.

More details on the event can be found at canyonxc.com/triathlon-2018.