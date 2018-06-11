3,100 lose power after cement truck takes down power lines

By Jim Holt

8 mins ago

At least 3,100 people lost power Monday, after a cement truck pulled down overhead power lines, a Southern California Edison spokeswoman said.

About 1:20 p.m., firefighters responded to Goodvale Road, near Foxlane Drive, for reports that a truck hit a utility pole.

“A cement truck hit a guy wire which anchors a pole to that ground,” said Edison spokeswoman Mary Ann Milbourn.

“It brought down some overhead wires,” she said. “About 3,100 customers were affected initially.”

By mid-afternoon, about half of the people who lost power, saw service restored and, by 5:30 p.m., just a handful of people were still without power, Milbourn said.

Milbourn said she wanted Santa Clarita Valley residents to know that they should never touch or even be near downed wires.

