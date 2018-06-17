City hosts a “Pettable” art exhibit.

By Signal Staff

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a new art exhibit called “Pettable Paintings,” which allows anyone to touch and feel the paintings on display.

The exhibit, located at the Newhall Community Center, features animal-themed artworks by Santa Clarita artist Janine Cooper Ayres.

“Whenever you go to a gallery or museum, you will often see an employee hovering nearby to make sure that you don’t touch the paintings, but this isn’t the case at my exhibit,” said Ayres.

Ayres wants everyone to touch and even pet the animals in her paintings. Using faux fur fabrics, Ayres has created furry, touchable creatures such as a leopard, zebra and bear.

The art exhibit is free to visit and is on display for the public to feel and enjoy until October 1, 2018.

The Newhall Community Center is located at 22421 Market Street in Newhall and is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information regarding the art exhibit, contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com. For more information regarding all city art happenings, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

