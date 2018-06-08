Agency aims to feed SCV youth in need

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

With more than 12,000 Saugus, Castaic, Newhall and Hart district students utilizing the free and reduced lunch program last year, hundreds of SCV students could be at risk of experiencing hunger during summer vacation without the nutritional offerings provided to them during the school year.

As a result, the Santa Clarita Food Services Agency has invited all children who are between the ages of 1 and 18-years-old to participate in a free lunch at various locations in the area.

The USDA Summer Meal Program is a federal program that provides meals, free of charge, to all children.

There is no parental income restrictions, but meals must be consumed on the facility premises.

Disabled persons 19 years and older who participate during regular school periods in a public or private non-profit school program for the mentally or physically disabled are also eligible to participate in this program.

Parents are invited to direct questions to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Services Agency at 661-295-1574 ext. 103, or visit one of the locations where meals will be served.

Newhall Boys and Girls Club

24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall

June 18-Aug 10; noon to 1 p.m.

SCV Boys and Girls Club

19425 Stillmore St., Canyon Country

June 18-Aug 10; noon to 1:30 p.m.

Val Verde Youth Activity League

30300 Arlington St., Val Verde

June 4-Aug 10; noon to 2 p.m.

Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St., Santa Clarita

June 18-Aug 10; noon to 1 p.m.

Leona Cox Elementary

18643 Oakmoor St., Santa Clarita

June 25-July 20; 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Rio Vista Elementary

20417 Cedarcreek St., Canyon Country

June 18-July 13; 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m.

Cedarcreek Elementary

27792 Camp Plenty Road, Canyon Country

June 18-July 13; 8:30-9 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.

Park Sierra Apartment Complex

18414 Jakes Way, Canyon Country

June 18-Aug. 10; 11 a.m. to noon