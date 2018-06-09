Variety of schools represented on All-Foothill League boys track and field team

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Making history by being the first relay team to qualify for a state meet in school history, Valencia’s 4×400 relay team consisting of Tanner Berney, Antonio Marroquin, Kai Wingo and JaCore Johnson is just one of the highlights on the 2018 All-Foothill League boys track and field team.

After an impressive first-place finish at Foothill League finals, setting a new meet record with a time of 3:18.49 seconds, the team qualified for the state meet after posting an even faster time of 3:18.44 seconds at the Masters Meet.

But the accolades didn’t stop there.

Three of the four runners made the list by doubling in another event.

Johnson made the list in the 200 and 400-meter run by taking first in both events at league finals with a time of 22.02 and 48.53, respectively.

Johnson made it all the way to the state meet and placed fifth in the 400-meter run with a time of 47.62.

Kai Wingo and Tanner Berney made the team by taking home Foothill League titles in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.19 and the triple jump with a jump of 46-00, respectively.

Berney qualified for the Masters Meet, placing fourth at the CIF-Southern Section Finals in Division 1 with a jump of 44-07.75, while Wingo was named an alternate with a time of 1:55.23 in the 800.

Golden Valley’s 4×100 relay team, made up of Jalen Davis, Brandon Sabelis, Kory Bacon and Deven Mendez also made the All-league list by winning first place at Foothill League finals with a time of 43.16.

Golden Valley’s Davis, along with Joshua Ballard, also made the team. Davis earned a league title in the 100-meter run (11.18) and Ballard in the long jump (21-04).

Cole Shirakata of Hart makes the first team after beating out West Ranch’s Mya Davis in the 110-meter hurdles at Foothill League finals with a time of 15.14 seconds.

Davis managed to make the list in the 300-meter hurdles finishing with a time of 39.19 seconds at league finals to qualify him for the CIF-SS Finals, where he finished in seventh-place in Division 2, clocking in at 40.15.

Wildcat Daniel Bryant makes the team after doubling in the shot put (59-08) and discus (158-02.50) at league finals. Getting fourth place in Division 2 at the CIF-SS finals, Bryant qualified for the Masters Meet.

Injuring two fingers on his throwing hand on his first throw at the Masters Meet, Bryant threw a 55-0.50, good enough to push him through to state where he finished fourth in shot put (59-00).

Not bad for his first time at state.

Teammate Evan Bates also made the All-League team winning the Foothill League title in the 1600-meter clocking in at 4:18.53 seconds.

Long distance runner Ethan Danforth of Canyon took the CIF-SS Division 2 title in the 3200 with a time of 9:07.47 seconds and second-place at the Masters Meet (9:03.03), beating his previous personal record by four seconds to qualify him for state.

At state, Danforth finished in fourth place with a time of 9:00.30 seconds, setting a new personal record.

Cowboys pole vaulter Christian Valles also made it to state by winning the Foothill League title and breaking his own league record of 15-07 by one inch (15-08). Valles made it all the way to state by posting and setting a new personal record of 15-09 at the Masters Meet.

Rounding out the Canyon selections is high jumper Max Wright. who took first-place at Foothill League finals, for the fourth year in a row, in the high jump clearing six feet and six inches.