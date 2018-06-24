Angeles National Forest snuffs brush fire near Templin highway
By Skylar Barti
1 min ago
Angeles National Forest firefighters knocked down a small brush fire just north of Castaic this afternoon, officials said.
The fire burned one acre before ANF extinguished the flames and reached full containment on the blaze by 5:42 p.m., according to Nathan Judy with ANF.
ANF was dispatched to the fire at 5:18 p.m. and was initially reported to be one quarter to one half acre, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department fire supervisor Cheryl Sims.
LACoFD was standing by to assist in case ANF requested their help, according to Sims.
Skylar Barti
Skylar currently works for The Signal as a staff writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.