Bakersfield man arrested during alleged burglary

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

An unemployed Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, a felony, late last week after he was caught allegedly breaking into a Canyon Country residence.

The incident happened about 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 18000 block of Annes Circle, near Sandy Drive, for a burglary in progress call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect, 21, was taken into custody, with bail set at $50,000.

