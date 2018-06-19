Board OKs scholarships for ’18 graduating class

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The William S. Hart Union High School District distributed more than $144,000 in scholarships to the members of the district’s 2018 graduating class at its most recent meeting of the governing board.

After officials accepted a check to be used for scholarship purposes in the amount of $149,000 from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation at a board meeting on Dec. 13, 2017, Board officials approved a resolution last Wednesday authorizing the payment of awards to students in the graduating class of 2018, according to the agenda.

Each of the six comprehensive high schools in the district, as well as the four alternative high schools received money to award to deserving students, the agenda states.

This year, the district’s comprehensive high schools received a total of $24,000 in scholarships, while Academy of the Canyons, Bowman High School, Learning Post/Hart at Home, and Sequoia Charter School received scholarships totaling $5,000.

The funds allowed the distribution of 46 scholarships to seniors who will move on to college in the coming semester, officials said. At each school site, one student will receive $5,000, two will receive $4,000, two will receive $3,000 and two will receive $2,500.

Officials said representatives from the Santa Clarita Valley Scholarship Foundation were responsible for selecting the winners of the scholarships.

Awards Administrator Josy Block was in attendance to acknowledge the board after they authorized the scholarships.

Board President Steve Sturgeon said the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation has made grant donations to the Hart District for student scholarships for the past 30 years, adding the foundation has awarded the Hart District with more than $1 million in grants for student scholarships.