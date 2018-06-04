UPDATE: Boy, 13, missing from home in Agua Dulce found

By Jim Holt

24 mins ago

The son of LAPD Lt. Lou Vince, a contender for the June 2016 primary who earlier today sought the public’s help today in locating the boy, has been found.

Vince notified The Signal of the development within seconds of the The Signal posting news of the morning search.

Vince thanked the public with a “Found” update on Facebook, which reads; “Thanks to a Good Samaritan who didn’t think things looked right, Evan was found near the 14 and Sand Canyon at 10:50.”

Vince posted a “Missing” message on Facebook which reads: “Our 13-year-old, Evan Vince, ran away last night. He left from the area of Lewis Hill Drive and Kobe Road in Agua Dulce at 12:06 a.m. June 4, 2018.”

Vince and his wife, while worried for the well-being of their son, have taken some solace knowing he has been communicating with somebody on a tablet taken from the family’s home.

“That’s all we know, is that he’s been communicating with someone,” Vince told The Signal on Monday morning, noting Evan also took a toothbrush with him.

The Vince family posted on their Facebook message a black-and-white image taken from a porch surveillance camera:

“From our video, it looks as though he was wearing a light colored hoodie with a baseball cap and carrying a duffel bag, the Vince couple mentioned in the post.

Evan is described as a white male, blonde hair, blue eyes, 140 pounds with short hair and braces.

If you see him or know where he may be, please call Stacey @ 661-714-9859 or Lou @ 310-597-7154.”

https://ring.com/share/6563122229186445491

The post also noted: “A neighbor believes he saw him get into a small black car with a younger male around 2 a.m. in the area of 33301 Agua Dulce Canyon Road.”

Evan attends Sierra Vista Junior High at Soledad and Whites canyon roads and most of his friends live in the SCV.

“He took his mom’s tablet and I presume he is using it to communicate with someone, as it’s not likely he walked out of Agua Dulce,” Vince said. “The tablet is WiFi only, and we aren’t currently tracking it.”

Vince serves as a lieutenant with the Los Angeles Police Department.

