Boys & Girls Club celebrates its 50th “Golden” anniversary

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita celebrated its 50th anniversary with an annual charity auction dinner at the Hyatt Regency hotel.

The 47th annual charity auction filled the hotel with people from all over Santa Clarita to support a charity that has helped children in the valley for half a century. This year the auction was called “All the Glitters is Gold” keeping with the tradition of 50th anniversaries.

The auction featured several items up for bid including Dodger game tickets, Six Flags Magic Mountain passes, a weekend stay at the Hyatt, signed sports memorabilia and many other items.

“This has raised a lot of money to help a lot of programs in the club,” said Russ Briley, a director of the Boys & Girls Club and VP of Community relations at The Signal. “Many of the people who have supported the club over the last 50 years attend, the auction is the spotlight event of the year.”

Guests were also treated to dinner, entertainment and dancing to celebrate the anniversary.

The Boys & Girls club is a national organization that has served individuals from all walks of life with the goal of nurturing a youth’s self-esteem with a sense of belonging, usefulness and competence. The club uses programming presented by local volunteers to help grow these traits in local youth.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls club or to learn how to help, visit their website.