BREAKING: Fire crews battling brush fire in Newhall Pass

By Austin Dave

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Sun Fire started June 21, 2018 at approximately 3:00 p.m. PST. The fire originated near Sunshine Canyon Mountainway and Weldon Mountainway, above the Sunshine Canyon Landfill near the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 interchange.

Per the Los Angeles Fire Department, approximately one acre of medium brush burning up hill in little/no wind with no structures or assets threatened. Los Angeles County Fire is also responding with full brush response and establishing a Unified Command.

See Fire Watch for more updates: https://signalscv.com/firewatch