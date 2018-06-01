CalArts students open art show in L.A.

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The California Institute of the Arts’ 2018 graduating Master of Fine Arts student art show opened on Friday at The Box in Los Angeles.

The show, which runs until June 13, features over 30 different master’s degree candidates from CalArts’s nationally renowned programs in Art, Photography & Media, and Art & Technology. Titled “Rattlesnake Bells in the Desert,” the show is curated by Daniela Lieja Quintanar of the Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions and attempts to showcase graduate work across a range of mediums, including digital art, photography and multimedia.

“CalArts’s annual MFA graduate show continues to be a dynamic showcase worthy of attention,” said Thomas Lawson, dean of the School of Art at CalArts. “The MFA Show is an opportunity to see the next generation of talented artists who will be influencing art in Los Angeles.”

Over the years, CalArts’s art program has earned a reputation for creating new forms of expression and for producing some of the most compelling young artists in the country, officials said.

Live performances and light refreshments were served on Friday at the opening reception held in the Arts District of Los Angeles.

Guests are invited to view the gallery anytime between noon and 6 p.m. until Wednesday, June 13. Officials encouraged those who are interested to visit calarts.edu for more information.