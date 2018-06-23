Children’s Bureau looks for resource parents need to foster or foster-adopt a child

By Skylar Barti

3 mins ago

The nonprofit Children’s Bureau is looking for those with the willingness, ability and resources to help a child in need, according to a news release.

The bureau is holding their monthly informational meeting at the University Center at College of the Canyons to find foster or foster-adopt families. The meeting will happen Jul 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.

In California, there are approximately 64,000 children in foster care with 21,000 residing in the Los Angeles County area and 500 of them waiting to be connected to a family who will adopt.

Children’s Bureau is in need of resource families for children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or provide legal permanency by adoption. The bureau welcomes every resource parent parent regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Qualifying families will receive training, family assessment, approval and support. A current bureau family advises potential resource parents to “come into it with an open mind and open heart. Be prepared to care beyond anything you could have ever imagine,” according to the news release.

For more information on the event or to R.S.V.P. call (661) 208-4212 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org. Information packets and applications can be obtained by filling out a request form on their website at www.all4kids.org/program/foster-care/.