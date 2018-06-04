CHP hands out 33 speeding citations Saturday

By Jim Holt

2 mins ago

California Highway Patrol officers of the Newhall Station cracked down on speeders Saturday, handing out 33 citations and issuing a half-dozen warnings.

A total of 33 citations and six written warnings were issued to drivers exceeding 65 miles per hour, according to a Tweet posted by the CHP.

The drive can be a pleasant one, but please remember, the speed limit on SR-126 is actually 60 mph. Drive safely, the Tweet said.

Last year, the CHP began focusing its attention on street racers.

In November, at least two motorists were clocked driving at triple digit speeds – or close to it – on inner city streets recently in the SCV.

Speeds recorded for one driver reached 107 miles per hour, the other 99 mph.

And, a year ago, the CHP teamed up with the SCV Sheriff’s Station to shut down street racing in the SCV when a total of 102 arrests were made for participating or simply watching an illegal speed event in June 2017.

Seven people were arrested for organizing the illegal event or driving in it.

