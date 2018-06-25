CHP seeks public’s help in finding hit-and-run driver

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

California Highway Patrol officers are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a hit-and-run driver responsible for a crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Friday.

The “sideswiping” incident happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. northbound on San Francisquito Canyon Road at Camp 14.

The collision involved an unknown vehicle which had allegedly crossed over the double yellow lines, and subsequently sideswiped another vehicle, causing it to lose control and, ultimately, overturn, according to CHP officer Josh Greengard on Monday.

Unfortunately, we have no description of the suspect vehicle, CHP posted on its Facebook page.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to call CHP Officer Christian Stevens at 661-294-5540.

