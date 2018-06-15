CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint

By Jim Holt

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office announced Thursday it’s conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County.

The checkpoint is scheduled to begin at about 6:30 p.m. Friday and conclude at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, June 16.

The location will be announced just prior to the operation, CHP Officer Josh Greengard wrote in the news release.

Motorists approaching the checkpoint will see informational signs advising them of a sobriety checkpoint ahead, he wrote.

Once diverted into the lane, motorists will be detained only momentarily while an officer explains the purpose of the checkpoint.

The goal of the DUI (driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol) Checkpoint is to create awareness among the motoring public, to deter people from driving under the influence, and to keep the streets safe for all, Greengard wrote.

Although checkpoints tend to reduce the number of drinking drivers on the road, the CHP will apprehend DUI drivers who fail to heed our warnings. Even though arrest totals do not rise dramatically, the psychological influence a checkpoint has on the motoring public is invaluable.

Sobriety checkpoints are conducted in accordance to the guidelines for checkpoint operations outlined in the Supreme Court decision, Ingersol vs. Palmer.

Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked. If traffic volume becomes too heavy, vehicles to be checked will be selected by a pre-set standard, such as every 5th or 10th vehicle, in order to assure objectivity.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt