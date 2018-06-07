CIF-SS releases 2018 fall sports divisions

By Haley Sawyer



The CIF-Southern Section released the 2018 fall sports alignments on Thursday afternoon with multiple Foothill League football teams jumping up in divisions.

After competing for a CIF-SS Division 2 title last season against Oaks Christian, Valencia football will play in Division 1 in the upcoming season.

“We’re excited about the challenge,” said Vikings coach Larry Muir. “You’ve got to take it head on and that’s how we do it … It’s another level to compete and yeah, it’s a challenge and we’re going to get ourselves ready for that challenge.”

Division 1 is comprised of 18 teams, including Oaks Christian and San Clemente, which the Vikes (12-2 overall in 2017) fell to in the 2016 Division 2 CIF-SS semifinals.

“I think part of that has probably lingered around a little in the offseason, but now it’s a new group,” Muir said. “It’s a new team and so all the challenges of preparing for the year are ahead of us now.”

Golden Valley, which reached the Division 6 finals last season, jumped to Division 4.

“You have to embrace any division you’re put in,” said Grizzlies coach Dan Kelley. “You’re there for a reason and it’s a credit to the last two seasons and the kids that went far in the playoffs the last few years and that’s why we are where we’re at.”

The Grizzlies lost to Bishop Diego in the 2017 CIF-SS finals and made it to the Division 7 semifinals in the year prior, where they lost by four points to San Gorgonio.

“They’re really hungry,” Kelley said. “Everybody’s expectations are a lot higher now than when I first got to Golden Valley. Every year those expectations keep growing. So we’re definitely fired up for the football season.”

Also moving from Division 6 to Division 4 is Saugus, which lost to Bishop Diego in the CIF-SS semifinals last season. The Centurions went 6-7 overall and 2-3 in Foothill League play, beating the Grizzlies 17-0 in the process.

West Ranch made the biggest jump, moving from Division 9 to Division 6.

The Wildcats achieved their first winning record (5-4 overall) since 2010, but were unable to secure a playoff bid. They went 1-4 in the Foothill League, with their only win coming over Canyon.

Hart and Canyon were the only two programs to remain in the same division as last season. The Indians stay put in Division 3 after going 8-4 overall in 2017 and the Cowboys will be in Division 6 after a 6-6 season.

Santa Clarita Christian moved from Division 13 to Division 12. The Cardinals will be entering the new division with new head coach Mark Bates, who took over for Chazz Anderson.

Trinity Classical Academy will be in Division 13 again after compiling an overall record of 3-7 last year.

The 2018 football season is set to begin on August 24, one week earlier than the 2017 season.

Below is a complete list of divisions for football, girls volleyball and girls tennis:

Football

Valencia, Division 1

Hart, Division 3

Saugus, Division 3

Golden Valley, Division 3

Canyon, Division 6

West Ranch, Division 6

SCCS, 12

Trinity, 13

Girls volleyball

Note: Division 1 and Division 2 teams will be finalized on Oct. 12.

Valencia, Division 1/Division 2

Hart, Division 3

West Ranch, Division 3

Saugus, Division 3

Canyon, Division 4

Golden Valley, Division 6

SCCS, Division 8

Trinity, Division 8

Girls tennis

Valencia, Division 1

West Ranch, Division 1

Hart, Division 3

Saugus, Division 3

Golden Valley, Division 3

Canyon, Division 4