City announces sign-ups, schedule for 23rd annual Santa Clarita Marathon

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

Santa Clarita is welcoming residents to take part in a weekend full of fitness for the city’s annual marathon this fall.

The 23rd annual Santa Clarita Marathon is winding its way through Santa Clarita’s streets Nov. 2, but signups for everything from a health expo to the 26.2-mile run start next month.

Santa Clarita officials have announced an expanded schedule for 2018, featuring a Health and Fitness Expo, Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K run, Mayor’s Walk and a 10K that’s new this year, all taking place November 2-4.

The festivities will begin on Friday, November 2, at the Santa Clarita Health and Fitness Expo. At the expo, guests can connect with health and fitness vendors and runners can pick up their bibs and official race shirt. The expo will take place at a new location at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, in the parking lot near Citrus Avenue and Magic Mountain Parkway, from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Registration for all races begins July 1, when participants will be able to take advantage of the lowest entry prices of the year. With the addition of the 10K in 2018, this year’s race weekend will expand and include events on both Saturday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Nov. 4.

Saturday morning, runners from near and far will take to the streets of Santa Clarita. The November 3 slate of races includes the all-new 10K run, as well as the 5K and Mayor’s Walk. The 5K and Mayor’s Walk have been local favorites over the years, and 2018 features an exciting new course.

The Santa Clarita Marathon and Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 4, and will take runners on a journey through the city, passing over the iconic Iron Horse Bridge. Runners will notice new branding elements for the races in 2018 that highlight the century old Iron Horse Bridge, one of Santa Clarita’s most recognizable landmarks, and a popular filming/photography spot.

All races on both days will start on Magic Mountain Parkway, between Auto Center Drive and Citrus Avenue, and end at the expo site at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

Online registration for races will run from July 1 until October 29, while in-person registration will be available during the Health and Fitness Expo only.

Runners will not be able to register the morning of the race for the Full or Half Marathon.

The public is encouraged to attend the free Health and Fitness Expo and cheer on runners at various points along the course on race day. Street closures and times for race weekend will be announced once they are confirmed.

In the meantime, Santa Clarita residents can familiarize themselves with course maps online. To learn more about the Santa Clarita Marathon, visit SCMarathon.org.