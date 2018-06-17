City reminds residents that all fireworks are illegal in city limits

By Signal Test

2 mins ago

The city of Santa Clarita, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department are warning residents that all fireworks are illegal within city limits.

The agencies have launched a joint fireworks safety campaign to teach residents that illegal fireworks are dangerous and are not tolerated in the city, included those labeled “safe and sane”.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station deputies will be conducting firework operations between now and the Fourth of July.

It is illegal to possess, sell or use fireworks within City limits including “safe and sane” fireworks like sparklers, snaps and smoke balls or any item that explodes, rises in the air or moves about the ground.

Possessing fireworks is a violation of Santa Clarita Municipal Code, Health and Safety Code and Los Angeles County Fire Code. Those found violating the codes will be cited and have their fireworks confiscated by deputies.

“Violators can receive a fine from $500 to $1,000 and face misdemeanor prosecution,” said Captain Robert Lewis in a news release by the city of Santa Clarita.

The city encourages the public to report illegal fireworks anonymously by calling the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at, (661) 255-1121. Do not dial 9-1-1 to report illegal fireworks, unless it is a life-threatening emergency. Residents may also report illegal fireworks to the sheriff deputy assigned to their zone.

Information on zones can be found online at scvsheriff.com/zone-leaders.

“Fireworks are known to cause burns, serious injuries and even death,” warns Assistant Fire Chief Anderson Mackey. “Besides causing physical harm to our citizens, fireworks greatly increase the risk of both structure and wildland fires,” he adds.

“We want folks to enjoy the Fourth of July, but responsibly. In addition to possibly starting a fire, fireworks create anxiety and stress among pets and veterans who may have post-traumatic stress disorder,” says Mayor Laurene Weste. “I would recommend our residents leave the show to the pros and instead attend the city’s free and magnificent Fourth of July fireworks show.”

The City’s Annual Fourth of July show will be taking place at the Westfield Valencia Town Center at 9:15 p.m.

The agencies have partnered with the County of Los Angeles Castaic Animal Shelter and the Lange Foundation’s St. Bonnie’s Sanctuary on a social media campaign, featuring local L.A. County Firefighters with dogs that are adoptable in the area. The campaign is intended to educate the public that besides being extremely dangerous, fireworks are the leading cause of runaway pets.

More pets get lost on the Fourth of July than any other time of the year. In addition to social media, the Fireworks Safety campaign includes digital and print messaging at local city facilities and schools.

A Fireworks Safety Press Conference will be held to remind residents that fireworks of any kind are illegal in the City of Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County unincorporated communities and in many of its 88 cities.

The press conference will take place on Friday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Los Angeles County Fire Station 126, located at 26320 Citrus Street.

For more information on local professional fireworks shows in and near Santa Clarita Valley, or details regarding fireworks regulations, please visit santa-clarita.com/Fireworks.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by the city of Santa Clarita