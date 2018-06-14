Community introduced to new school leaders

By Brennon Dixson

8 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A new principal and assistant principal will head Bowman High School this upcoming school year, joining three other newly appointed assistant principals who will soon make their way to various schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The governing board of the William S. Hart Union High School District announced the appointments of Eran Zeevi and Nina Zamora as principal and assistant principal of Bowman High, respectively, at Wednesday’s district meeting.

Though it wasn’t on the agenda, board President Steve Sturgeon also announced during open session that Brandi Davis would join Javier Pena as an assistant principal at La Mesa Junior High School, while Wendi Johnston will fill the same position at Golden Valley High School.

The group of prospective principals were on hand with their families to introduce themselves and share their excitement with others in attendance.

“Initially, there were 90 applications received from inside and outside the district for the open positions,” Sturgeon said. “They were reviewed and interviewed before being reduced to seven.”

Two more interviews occurred with the review panel comprised of district staff, site principals and representatives from the teacher’s union, Sturgeon said. “The administrators of the school then made their final choices and, together, picked the schools that would be most appropriate for the candidates.”

After receiving approval from the board, Sturgeon said the administrators are set to assume their positions effective July 1.