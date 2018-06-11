Coroner identifies body of man found in wash Sunday

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Medical examiners identified the body of a man found in the Santa Clara River wash Sunday as 44-year-old Andrew Aaron Vetromile, who was believed to be homeless, according to records available from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause and manner of the homeless man’s death, Assistant Capt. Ed Winter of the the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner/Coroner, told The Signal on Monday.

Vetromile’s body was found shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday off of Soledad Canyon Road, between Camp Plenty Road and Langside Avenue.

Officials with both the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau said there was no suspicion of foul play in the death and no active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

