County adopts budget with $69 million in rainy day fund

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the final $31.4 billion budget for fiscal year 2018-19 on Monday. The budget has $69 million allocated to the rainy day fund and $93 million in Mental Health Services Act funding.

The Mental Health Services Act funding would support a variety of programs for service providers across the county, said 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“The utilization of MHSA funding is imperative to the county’s strategic plan to improve mental health,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to ensuring that these resources are being used in a way that maximizes the countywide impact.”

As the fiscal year won’t begin until July 1, county CEO Sachi Hamai is expected to return in the fall with supplemental budget recommendations, which will include updates from examining revised year-end figures for the county’s 2017-18 fiscal budget, and impacts of the state budget.

Hamai and Cynthia Banks, director of workforce development, aging and community services, recommended adjustments during the meeting, including:

$2 million to design the Natural History Museum’s West/South Side Project, which entails updates to make the museum’s west and south sides more accessible;

$48 million to the Community Development Commission to fund affordable housing and other economic development initiatives

$1.48 million to the Housing Authority for its Community Policing Program

The next year’s budget includes a major focus on combating and preventing homelessness, according to county documents.

It goes into effect July 1.