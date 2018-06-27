Date rape suspect appears briefly in court

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Saugus man who was ordered last fall to stand trial on a charge of felony date rape appeared briefly Wednesday in a Lancaster courtroom.

Brady John Wood, now 21, appeared at the Michael Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse, where he was ordered to return next month for a pretrial hearing.

In September, Wood was ordered to stand trial for one felony count of rape by use of drugs.

Before that trial begins, however, he must appear for the pretrial hearing on July 17, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Wood was arrested on Aug. 21, 2017, about 7:45 p.m., by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Wood, who posted bail shortly after his arrest, was enrolled as a student for the fall 2017 semester at the College of the Canyons.

