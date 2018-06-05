Deputies make meth arrest, seize suspect’s bicycle
A Crime Prevention Unit deputy of the SCV Sheriff's Station takes a bike into station after meth arrest. photo courtesy of the SCV Sheriff's Station.
By Jim Holt
Deputies assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Crime Prevention Unit arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.

During the arrest, a CPU deputy took the suspect’s bike into custody.

In a Tweet posted by the SCV Sheriff’s Station,  spokeswoman Shirley Miller wrote:

“Happening now — crime prevention deputies taking a bike into custody whose owner was arrested for heroin and meth.”

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Unit utilizes partnerships with the community to identify crime trends and implement plans of action to combat issues of concern, according to Sheriff’s Department officials.

