Deputies respond to reports of rifle-toting bicyclist

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Deputies were canvassing an area along Golden Triangle Road around lunchtime Friday after receiving a report that bicyclist had pointed a rifle at someone.

The incident reportedly happened a couple of minutes before noon when an “unidentified male on a bike pointed a rifle at a passerby,” near the intersection of Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle, Lt. Andy Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.

“He apparently pointed a rifle at a passerby and laughed,” he said, citing the report.

No shots were reportedly fired, and no one hurt.

“They are actively canvassing the area for the suspect,” Dahring said, noting deputies have no information on the alleged victim.

