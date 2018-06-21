Deputies seize 1,000 small packets of cocaine in Gorman traffic stop

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Deputies seized more than a thousand small packets of cocaine during a traffic stop near Gorman early Thursday.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station stopped a motorist near Gorman and ended up arresting one person on suspicion of possessing cocaine, Lt. April Carter said.

“They searched the vehicle and found a thousand bindles of cocaine,” she said.

A bindle is a small packet typically used to contain narcotics in powder form.

