Deputies seize 1,000 small packets of cocaine in Gorman traffic stop
By Jim Holt
1 min ago
Deputies seized more than a thousand small packets of cocaine during a traffic stop near Gorman early Thursday.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station stopped a motorist near Gorman and ended up arresting one person on suspicion of possessing cocaine, Lt. April Carter said.
“They searched the vehicle and found a thousand bindles of cocaine,” she said.
A bindle is a small packet typically used to contain narcotics in powder form.
