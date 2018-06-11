Man on bike struck by vehicle near the mall

By Jim Holt

28 mins ago

A man riding a bicycle was injured slightly and taken to the hospital for evaluation after being struck by a vehicle at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall.

“This was an elderly male (in a collision) in front of the mall on a bike,” Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The traffic collision happened about 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard, near McBean Parkway.

Paramedics responding to the incident requested an ambulance take the man to the hospital to be evaluated.

