Man on bike struck by vehicle near the mall
By Jim Holt
28 mins ago
A man riding a bicycle was injured slightly and taken to the hospital for evaluation after being struck by a vehicle at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall.
“This was an elderly male (in a collision) in front of the mall on a bike,” Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The traffic collision happened about 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard, near McBean Parkway.
Paramedics responding to the incident requested an ambulance take the man to the hospital to be evaluated.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
On Twitter
@jamesarthurholt
