Firefighters cut crash victim from wreckage in Valencia collision

By Jim Holt

30 mins ago

A traffic collision in the Valencia business park involving a pickup truck and another vehicle, prompted firefighters to use hydraulic shears to free a person trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 9:50 a.m. Thursday on the 25100 block of Avenue Tibbitts at Avenue Scott when one of the vehicles rolled over, Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The call came in as a traffic collision with person trapped,” Vanessa Lozano, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at the crash at 10 a.m.

“They (firefighters) called for the Jaws of Life,” she said, noting that at 10:20 a.m. efforts were still underway to free the victim.

Fire officials set of a command post near the crash and assigned it the name, the Tibbitts Incident.

