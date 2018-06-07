Firefighters rally around one of their own with Sunday concert fundraiser

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Music and food take center stage at a fundraiser for firefighter Henry Munoz on Sunday morning.

The Concert & Brunch Cancer Fundraiser begins at 10 a.m. at The Canyon Club and continues until 2 p.m. featuring the band, The Brandon Ragan Project.

Henry Munoz, married father of three children – two girls and a boy – has worked for 17 years as a firefighter.

Two months ago he was diagnosed with brain cancer, said Victor Villa, a friend organizing the fundraiser.

Money raised goes to Munoz and the Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firemen’s Fund.

Tickets can be purchased at any Canyon Club or through Ticketmaster.com.

People purchasing the tickets are urged to use the code ‘Henry’ when buying their tickets, to ensure the proceeds go to the Munoz family and the Widows fund.

Firefighters have been rallying around Munoz throughout his battle with cancer.

On the Los Angeles Fire Department Facebook page, they posted:

“Our Brother Henry is an active-duty Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter assigned to the northwest San Fernando Valley, who has always put the needs of others ahead of his own.

“Now, our brave and humble colleague is in need of us to be there for him. We hope you will be among the many who join us for an upbeat *brunch* and concert fundraiser at The Canyon Santa Clarita featuring the The Brandon Ragan Project,” the post notes. “We will certainly enjoy your company for a Sunday Brunch with a difference. All are welcome.”

The Canyon Club is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd. in the Valencia Westfield Town Center mall.

