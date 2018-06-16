Firefighters snuff blaze near Pyramid Lake

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Angeles National Forest and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a small brush fire on the 5-freeway near Pyramid Lake.

The fire was reported at 9:27 a.m. by the northbound 5-freeway at Vista Del Lago, and burned two acres before being knocked down, according to Nathan Judy of the Angeles National Forest.

Fire crews will remain in the area to complete the process of getting complete containment on the fire.