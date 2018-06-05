Firehouse donates life-saving equipment

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In an effort to impact the life-saving capabilities of local first-responders, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded more than $35,000 in grants to schools and a hospital Tuesday at the Firehouse Subs restaurant.

The money went toward items such as medical and communication equipment for first responders, as well as for schools, which can use the items

Firehouse representatives joined officials from the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Meadows Elementary School and Valencia High School at Tuesday’s event for live demonstrations from the three grant recipients, who explained the importance of the equipment and how it will be used to save lives.

Accompanied by an Eagle Scout, Meadows School officials were in attendance to receive a variety of safety supplies valued at $8,078, which will help ensure the school is prepared to address injuries and illness during natural disasters.

Valencia High School received five automated external defibrillators and medical supplies valued at $11,477. Officials explained the awarded AEDs and supplies will help ensure the school is prepared to provide medical assistance in emergency situations occurring during after school functions, including cases where an individual goes into cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation will be able to update its Disaster Resource Center with the 35 digital portable radios it received, which are valued at $16,136, according to officials.

“In the event of an emergency, communication is key to saving lives and streamlining safety procedures,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of the hospital’s foundation. The radios will aid in internal and external communication during emergencies where traditional modes of communication are compromised, which will help ensure the safety of patients and hospital staff.

Lauffer thanked the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the portable radios, adding “the technology the radios provide will help us fulfill our commitment to be great at what matters most to patients.”

Robin Peters, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation executive director, recognized the generosity from those in the community as the reason why the foundation is able to make a difference and help save lives.

Grant allocations were made possible by the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and its generous donors, officials said. Each restaurant recycles leftover, 5-gallon buckets that are available to guests following a $2 donation to the foundation.

Donation canisters on register counters collect spare change, officials added, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar.

The foundation is also the beneficiary of a Charitable Sales Promotion, a program where Firehouse of America donates sum equivalent to 0.13 percent of all gross sales to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Keeping the communities of the SCV safe will always be a primary goal of the Foundation, Peters said. “We’re in a very fortunate position that allows us to work together with Firehouse Subs restaurants to raise funds that help provide life-saving equipment locally and throughout the country.”