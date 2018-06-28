First ‘Bridge to Health’ event to take place Friday

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Bridge to Home, in partnership with the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, will present the first Bridge to Health Fair event at the health center in Newhall on Friday.

The event is to connect homeless people and other vulnerable Santa Clarita Valley residents to health services and runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Medical and dental providers will be available on-site to provide free resources, health screenings and to answer health concerns from community members. Services include body-mass indexing, blood pressure checks, blood glucose checks, vision testing, dental screening, tuberculosis and sexually transmitted infection testing, mental health counseling, substance use case management referral services and health care enrollment.

The event is free and open to the public and also offers food and giveaways.

Bridge to Home, a nonprofit seasonal shelter, provides a variety of community services to help people experiencing homelessness in the SCV transition from emergency to permanent housing through case management, housing navigation and medical clinics.

The Bridge to Health Fair is one small part of that puzzle in the community, said Chris Najarro, director of programs at the shelter.

“Events like this make our community a better, healthier place,” she said.

The event has been in the works for months, Najarro said.

Other organizations such as College of the Canyons and the Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program will be tabling at the event to also offer their resources.

“Our goal is at least 75 people are there, but we’ll be willing to help anybody who shows up,” Najarro said.

To help support health care needs in the SCV, or to find out more about needed donations and volunteering at Bridge to Home, visit BtoHome.org, or email volunteers@btohome.org.

The family health center is located at 23772 Newhall Ave. in Newhall.