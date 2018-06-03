GV’s Franklin, WR’s Ramirez impress in shot put at state finals

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CLOVIS – Golden Valley’s Shyann Franklin was frustrated.

She had always used the glide technique when throwing shot put, an event she excelled in. But then she plateaued, maxing out her throws at 42 feet.

“I was just like, I’m tired of gliding because I keep hitting 42s and colleges are not going to be looking at 42, 43 athlete,” she said. “And then I was like, and then if I want to make it to state and past state, I have to do it different.”

She started using the spin technique, a decision that paid off at the CIF state finals on Saturday at Buchanan High School.

She threw 46-05 at the CIF prelims on Friday to break the Foothill League shot put record, which was previously set by Loraine Costanzo in 1981 at 46-1.

Then, on Saturday, she threw 46-01.5 to take second place at the finals.

“I’m very happy,” Franklin said. “I don’t know how to feel. I’m not very emotional. I just can’t believe I got second. I’m still processing.”

West Ranch’s Natalie Ramirez followed behind Franklin in third place, throwing 145-05.25. She also placed seventh in discus at 145-10.

“I was a little stressed coming into it, but ultimately, I was just like … I can just go for it now,” Ramirez said. “So yeah, it was my mentality (to) just go for it and do my best because I’m already here. So nothing to lose.”

Ramirez, a junior, will begin training in the hammer throw on Monday, which she’ll be competing in the Junior Olympics in.

Franklin will also be hitting the weight room and working on technique as soon as possible thanks to some motivation from her state finals performance.

“To finally hit 46, it just shows me that there’s so much more in me that I can do and I’m going to keep going,” she said. “So I’m not where I want to be, but I’m happy.”