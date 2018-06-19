Hamming it up with SCV radio club

By Crystal Duan

3 mins ago

Residents are invited to the annual Santa Clarita Amateur Radio Club’s Field Day, a 24-hour event taking place from June 23-24, when people can try sending out transmissions around North America.

The event for amateur radio, which was once known as “ham radio,” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30-11 a.m. on Sunday at the SCV Water Agency’s headquarters on Bouquet Canyon Road, above Central Park.

Every June, radio operators throughout the continent set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate the radio’s capabilities, said organizer Kristine Wiscarson. This is a way for the operators to participate in an emergency station setup and have enthusiasts reach out to each other across the country.

The contest aspect of the event entails participants making as many contacts as possible in a 24-hour period.

The stations are normally under the umbrella of the National Association for Amateur Radio.

Nationwide, the annual event has been around since 1933, and is an open house that also helps people understand emergency preparedness, Wiscarson said.

“When there are earthquakes or other emergencies, radios still work on generators,” she said.

There will be antennas and radios provided for free for anyone who wants to join.

