Hart High’s 50th graduating class celebrates 20 years later

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Members of the 50th graduating class of Hart High school reunited to celebrate and catch up on where their lives have taken them since graduating 20 years ago.

“We thought it would be a great thing to do because we were a very close class,” said Lauren Parker who helped organize the reunion. “It was was more special because we were the 50th graduating class.”

The reunion had the class meet at Wolf Creek Brewery for the theme of “backyard barbecue” planned by Parker and her classmates of Jamie Roach and Stacy House.

“We kept it low key,” Parker explained about the planning. “We didn’t want anyone to go through a big hassle, we had people coming in jeans. Then we spent the night playing beer pong and cornhole, it was a fun night.”

Between graduates and their spouses, 85 people attended the reunion including someone who traveled from Texas to see their former classmates, according to Parker.

“Just seeing everyone again and touching up and hearing about people’s lives and what they are doing now, was what it was all about,” Parker reminisced. “A lot of people stayed local, even if they left, they came back. Others still have ties, like family, in Santa Clarita.”

The class was already joking and looking forward to setting up their 30th anniversary.

“I just wanted to thank everyone for coming. Even though I haven’t seen people in 20 years, we picked up like nothing had passed,” Parker said.